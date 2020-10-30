In The Labyrinth, Simon Stålenhag's alien tech turns dystopian

Rob Beschizza

The Labyrinth is a new narrative art book by Simon Stålenhag (previously at BB), the creator of Tales from the Loop. If his earlier work posed technology as an unsettling and alien presence in realistic settings, this new project takes a turn for outright menace. Somber, ashen and intimidating, this new place of his is out to get us. The Kickstarter ends today, but has already blasted past its goal.