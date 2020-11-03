Employers are changing attitudes and procedures for employees with autism

High-functioning people with autism often have an unusual perspective or set of abilities that employers now realize can be good for business. 60 Minutes did a segment highlighting some recent developments, like the new Frist Center for Autism and Innovation at Vanderbilt University.

Dan Burger is one of the people who was hired by NASA via Frist to develop an algorithm to process massive amounts of data on stars. In one interesting demonstration, he and Anderson Cooper run the same test creating patterns with colored blocks. Where they look and the order they place the blocks are markedly different. Neurodiversity FTW!

Image: YouTube / 60 Minutes