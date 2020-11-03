These goats love voting

In Ohio, Tammy Tunison shot this video of her pet goats with 'I love voting' stickers on their heads, at their Oberlin farm on October 17.

Tunison told Storyful she and her husband had mailed off their absentee ballots on that morning, and she thought it would be funny to put the little "I love voting" stickers that came with her ballot on the pet goats, Alex and Junior.

Tunison shared the video on Facebook to "make people giggle, and think about voting," she said, and it went viral.

[Tammy Tunison via Storyful]