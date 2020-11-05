Watch Anderson Cooper describe Trump as "an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun"

Voight-Trumpff test.
With the vote count nearing completion and Joe Biden securing both the upper-midwest swing states and, according to Fox News and the AP, the state of Arizona, President Donald Trump's only electoral path to victory is winning every other state yet to be called: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada. This is quite unlikely, so… READ THE REST
Is Saturday Night Live daring fate to repeat itself this Saturday November 7th, 2020 when they invite comedian Dave Chappelle to host? In 2016 Chappelle hosted 'SNL' on the Saturday following the presidential election and Trump's surprise win. For many, his monologue was a helpful salve for the wounds that Hillary supporters suffered from the… READ THE REST
Deutsche Bank, the German multinational investment bank that Donald Trump owes hundreds of millions of dollars to, is planning to demand immediate payment of the loans after the election, according to Reuters. They want to sell the loans, but the report claims it is unlikely that anyone will buy Trump's debt. In meetings in recent… READ THE REST
