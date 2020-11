In December 2019, then-President Donald J. Trump mocked Greta Thunberg — a 16-year-old Swedish girl with autism — for having the audacity to be recognized as TIME's Person Of The Year.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Nearly a year letter, the savvy young climate activist finally got her revenge, by twisting Trump's words back around at him for his election whining:

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

That sick burn was worth the wait. Well played, Greta.

Image: European Parliament / Flickr (CC 2.0)