Malec reimagines The Mandalorian as an anime. This follows "If Fortnite Was An Anime" from a month ago and the hugely popular "If Rick and Morty Was An Anime," both below.
If The Mandalorian was an anime
George Lucas's hyper-specific handwritten notes about Greedo shooting first
The Star Wars Archives: Eps I-III: 1999-2005 is an upcoming book by author and historian Paul Duncan that goes behind-the-scenes of Everything LucasFilms from 1999-2005 — the period of the Star Wars prequels. The book was created with cooperation from George Lucas himself, and includes plenty of detailed production notes. One such detailed — revealed… READ THE REST
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special!
If, like me, the title of this video makes you think that someone recreated the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special in Lego, you will be disappointed. As was I. To make you feel a little better: READ THE REST
"The Mandalorian" recruited a Deaf actor to create the Tusken Raiders' sign language
The season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, "The Marshall," saw Mando returning once again to Tatooine, where he teamed up with Timothy Olyphant's Sexy Beard In Second Hand Boba Fett armor to convince some Tusken Raiders to help them kill a Krayt dragon. Mando had previously interacted with some Tusken Raiders in the season 1… READ THE REST
