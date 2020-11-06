This memory training toy makes your dog happier, healthier, and even smarter

As you watch your dog chase its tail, spook itself in the mirror or eat its own poop, it's tempting to assume your pet, while loveable as all get out, is a bit of an idiot.

But when you stop and think about all the times your dog Houdini-ed itself out of your backyard, uncovered your secret stash of dog treats, or instinctively known to hide when it's bathtime, you start to realize your dog is actually pretty darn smart when they put their mind to it.

Now, you can actively make your dog smarter, improve their memory and even get 'em a little exercise with the help of the Arf Pets Memory Training Puzzle Toy.

The toy comes in two parts: a dispenser designed to hold some of your dog's favorite treats or kibble; and a release button. With a touch of your dog's paw, the button will make a dog-happy sound, then trigger the dispenser to issue your dog their treat in the feeding tray.

It'll take some training to help your canine figure out the relationship between pressing the button and getting their reward, but once that knowledge is locked in, your pet's curiosity has kicked in. Designed for memory improvement, you can train your dog to start pressing the button for treats on their own. Of course, the dispenser has some ideas of its own and will vary the size of the treat your dog receives. Soon, you'll be able to watch the pitched battle as the dog tries to outwit the dispensary and work their way to a big kibble payout.

The button can be activated from up to 100 feet away, so you can put the button across the house or even outside in the yard. That requires your pooch to get up and move around to score their reward, making this toy not only a fun bit of behavior reinforcement, but a solid exercise prompt as well.

The Arf Pets Memory Training Puzzle Toy can give your dog a little something extra to expand their mind — and right now, it's almost $10 off. Regularly $59, you can get the unit right now for only $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.