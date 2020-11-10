Fox News anchor reacts without realizing she's live on the air

Just when you thought you had Fox News and all of its minions pegged as soulless Trumpian robots honest, actual reporting has been oozing out of the right-leaning network. Example: Neil Cavuto cutting away from Kayleigh McEnany's lie-ridden press conference.

On Monday host Sandra Smith was caught on a hot mic/camera reacting with derision to a Republican lawyer's questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden winning the presidency due to election fraud.

Fox News pundit refuses to admit Joe Biden won the election.



The anchor reacts but doesn't realize she's live on air. pic.twitter.com/dCuh5anCku — Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020

"What? What is happening?" Smith says. Her face and words help capture the feeling most Americans have felt throughout the last 4 years.