The new statue honoring Mary Wollstonecraft is terrible

[11/10/2020 Update – the statue, Mary on the Green, honors Mary Wollstonecraft, not Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, her daughter]

If you are going to make a statue honoring author Mary Wollstonecraft, it's probably a good idea to make one that doesn't suck.

From The Guardian:

Hambling's work, cast in silvered bronze, "encourages a visual conversation with the obstacles Wollstonecraft overcame", the artist said. "The ideals she strived for, and what she made happen … a vital contemporary discourse for all that is still to be achieved."

This has the same energy as that botched Jesus portrait restoration, but with added misogyny for spice. pic.twitter.com/8R6pe18liM

From The Evening Standard:

It immediately attracted criticism, with novelist Jojo Moyes saying: "I think it would have been nice to commemorate Mary Wollstonecraft with her clothes on.

"You don't see a lot of statues commemorating male political figures without their pants on."

Fellow writer Imogen Hermes Gower said she hated the "sexy toned female" figure.

She added: "Nameless, nude and conventionally attractive is the only way women have ever been acceptable in public sculpture."