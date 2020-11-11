Donations up to $8K for Trump 'election defense' fund actually go to Trump + RNC, not legal expenses

Outgoing impeached U.S. President Donald Trump is on a crazy "voter fraud" rampage, and his team is texting and emailing MAGA followers asking for money to ostensibly challenge the election result in court. One such text read, "The Left will try to STEAL this election!"

But Reuters reports that all small-dollar donations that come from these campaigns actually won't be going to legal expenses at all.

Excerpt:

A donor would have to give more than $8,000 before any money goes to the "recount account" established to finance election challenges, including recounts and lawsuits over alleged improprieties, the fundraising disclosures show. The emailed solicitations send supporters to an "Official Election Defense Fund" website that asks them to sign up for recurring donations to "protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day." The fine print makes clear most of the money will go to other priorities. A large portion of the money goes to "Save America," a Trump leadership PAC, or political action committee, set up on Monday, and the Republican National Committee (RNC). Under Federal Election Commission rules, both groups have broad leeway in how they can use the funds.

More at Reuters: Donations under $8K to Trump 'election defense' instead go to president, RNC