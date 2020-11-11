Relax for 30 minutes with the Singing Ringing Tree

On a hilltop in Burney, Lancashire, the Singing Ringing Tree hums with the sound of the breeze blowing through its tubes. Enjoy the birds, wind, and sunset in this ASMR video by Richard Cutler.
Via Wikipedia:
Completed in 2006, it is part of the series of four sculptures within the Panopticons arts and regeneration project created by the East Lancashire Environmental Arts Network (ELEAN). The project was set up to erect a series of 21st-century landmarks, or Panopticons (structures providing a comprehensive view), across East Lancashire as symbols of the renaissance of the area.
Image: YouTube / Richard Cutler