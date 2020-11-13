"Awkward," a cute cartoon cavalcade of cringe

Nata Metlukh's animated delight "Awkward" will remind you of cringe-inducing little moments we've all seen, or worse, done. All in a really charming style.
Bonus video: GIFs by the same artist.
Image: YouTube / Nata Metlukh
