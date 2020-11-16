Georgia's GOP Secretary of State says Lindsey Graham, other Republicans pressured him to toss legal votes

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleges that Lindsey Graham, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pressured him to toss out legal votes in the recent presidential election, which the Republicans lost.

Wow.

Huge if true.

Tossing out legal votes is a felony.

Brad Raffensperger says he spoke last Friday to Graham, who has been amplifying Trump's false claims about a 'rigged election'.

Excerpt from the Washington Post:

In their conversation, Graham questioned Raffensperger about the state's signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures, according to Raffensperger. Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots. Absent court intervention, Raffensperger doesn't have the power to do what Graham suggested because counties administer elections in Georgia.

"It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road," Raffensperger said.

In an interview on Capitol Hill on Monday evening, Graham denied that he had suggested that Raffensperger toss legal ballots, calling that characterization "ridiculous."