Myst Island cake

Mike Ando and Meka Made baked and decorated a cake of Myst Island from the eponymous 1993 game by Rand and Robyn Miller, et al. A detailed after-action report is at Ando's website—the best part about it is that it's a cross-section, so you can see the hidden unground parts of the age that Catherine and T'iana built.

Aside from some small amounts of armature wire to hold up things like the trees, everything else in this cake is edible. And now that it's finally done, it's time for us to enjoy some cake after staring at it all week! nom