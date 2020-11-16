Raven rides a broom

"The weather was good, went out with a raven to ride a broom."
Video shot November 1, 2020, in the Perm Region of Volkhovstroy, Russia.
"The weather was good, went out with a raven to ride a broom."
Video shot November 1, 2020, in the Perm Region of Volkhovstroy, Russia.
Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleges that Lindsey Graham, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pressured him to toss out legal votes in the recent presidential election, which the Republicans lost. Wow. Huge if true. Tossing out legal votes is a felony. Brad Raffensperger says he spoke last Friday to Graham,… READ THE REST
Calling all caffeine addicts! There's no reason to pin all your hopes on Black Friday for your new coffee gadget fix. As part of the Boing Boing Store's Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can score a great deal right now on one of more than a dozen different coffee and espresso makers by top brands. With… READ THE REST
Donald Trump asked senior White House advisers last Thursday if he could strike Iran's main nuclear site in the coming weeks, reports the New York Times on Monday evening. That site is Natanz, and it houses Iran's nuclear stockpile. The Oval Office meeting in which Trump asked if he could bomb Iran's main nuke site… READ THE REST
There used to be a name for people who carried around equipment that could handle almost anything at a moment's notice: Boy Scouts. Now, we're all carrying everyday essentials that will hopefully help us MacGuyver our way out of any sticky situation. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the fight against COVID. KeySmart has… READ THE REST
With everyone stuck in COVID quarantine for much of the year, online sales for Amazon and other retailers have gone through the roof. That means more and more packages coming right to your door, to the sheer delight of a more loathsome brand of COVID opportunist: the porch pirate. Thieves taking off with delivered packages… READ THE REST
In the past few days, the U.S. Air Force rolled out new tools fueled by machine learning to help stem the spread of misinformation about COVID. Additionally, the Library of Congress has launched a project on how to use machine learning to better cross-reference all 170 million items in its overflowing archives. Every day, we… READ THE REST