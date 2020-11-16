The Four Seasons Landscaping press conference in LEGO!

LEGO artist Ochre Jelly was inspired by Rudy Giuliani's post-election press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia. Such an epic moment deserves a tribute in LEGO blocks and minifigs, so he went to work to create the LEGO set he calls "All the networks!"

I am sure the set will be appearing in the shops just as soon as President Trump begins his 2nd term (ie. never).

A LEGO minifig head is too smooth and consistent to ever truly resemble Giuliani, but the body language and facial expression is spot on.

See the entire album of pictures at Flickr.

All images CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, used with permission. Thanks, Iain!