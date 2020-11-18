Power floor vacuum

For the low price, this Bissell Zing Canister Vacuum exceeded my expectations. It is bagless, quieter than any other vacuum cleaner I've owned, and has powerful suction. It's great for hardwood floors (I don't know how well it works on carpeting since we don't have any).
