This iOS14 and SwiftUI training will have you creating functional, innovative Apple apps

It's never been easier for creators to come up with new apps for Apple mobile devices. And, if you never thought you'd hear the words 'Apple' and 'easier for creators' together in the same sentence…well, 2020 has generated its fair share of surprising moments.

While Apple has been a longtime staple of proprietary software, as well as heavily restrictive guidelines for any app running in their iOS environment, SwiftUI has helped break down some barriers in that pursuit.

The courses in the iOS14 and SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle are focused on getting you up to speed with the newest tools for streamlining the process of creating a successful new Apple app.

This collection brings together three courses and over 44 hours of instruction, starting with iPhone Apps for Absolute Beginners: iOS 14 and Swift 5. A perfect jumping-off point for developing programmers, this course is a complete examination of the newly released iOS14, Apple's latest mobile operating system. Students can also dive deep into Swift, the programming code to help developers craft apps for Apple's mobile devices.

The course is designed to be taken for just an hour or two per day, over a two-week period. With the basics in hand, this training gives you all the steps for creating a handful of apps, including a currency converter, an emoji dictionary, a daily journal, and more.

The SwiftUI: The Complete Developer Course provides deeper knowledge into Swift creation, explaining tools and technology used to bring even more features and functionality to your app-building work.

Finally, the training in the SwiftUI Apps for All Apple Platforms course expands your knowledge by creating an iPhone app called HypedList, then using SwiftUI to create versions for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Valued at $600, the full iOS14 and SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle is now on sale for only $24.99.

