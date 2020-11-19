Internet Archive turns on Flash emulation, already has 1000 items to check out

Adobe Flash was the language of choice for a generation of game developers, helping kickstart an indie revolution on the still-young web of the 1990s and 2000s. But it withered on the proprietary and insecure vine, and both web browsers and Adobe have now canned it, threatening countless games and interactive presentations with the memory hole. The Internet Archive comes to the rescue, not only archiving the flash files but emulating the player itself, allowing history to live on.

"The Internet Archive has begun emulating Flash Animations, Games and Toys in a new collection," wrote archivist Jason Scott on Twitter. "It's at https://archive.org/details/softwarelibrary_flash and it's going to be past 1,000 items in 24 hours. You can add your own and get them running, and the animations have never ran smoother or better."