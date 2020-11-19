Trump loses yet another post-election lawsuit, Arizona judge tosses AZ GOP case against Maricopa county

Trump and his allies are now 1 to 30 in post-election litigation, as the losses and legal fees keep piling up.
An Arizona court has just dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Republican Party that sought to expand the state's election audit.
Trump and his allies are now 1 to 30 in post-election litigation, as the losses and legal fees keep piling up.
An Arizona court has just dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Arizona Republican Party that sought to expand the state's election audit.
Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis says the Trump campaign's legal team, which no longer includes any major law firms, but does include America's hairdripping mayor Rudy Giuliani, "is an elite strike force team." Jenna Ellis: "This is an elite strike force team on behalf of the president and the campaign to make sure that… READ THE REST
In the U.S., mask-wearing is completely politicized, with Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany describing it as "Orwellian" as his supporters die of Covid while insisting they don't have it. In the UK, though, there is no corresponding political divide, with supporters of the Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties all willing to mask up, according to… READ THE REST
Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleges that Lindsey Graham, the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pressured him to toss out legal votes in the recent presidential election, which the Republicans lost. Wow. Huge if true. Tossing out legal votes is a felony. Brad Raffensperger says he spoke last Friday to Graham,… READ THE REST
Learning a new language is almost like doing a trust fall. You have to have confidence that you've chosen a sound, respected, effective system for acquiring the knowledge you seek. Babbel Language Learning has the stats and testimonials to help put that concern at ease. Earlier this year, the service announced it had reached the… READ THE REST
In most of the top technical fields, certifications are like currency. A seal of approval from a key body can serve as the ultimate gatekeeper to helping you get into a new career like the cloud computing sector. If you want to work on cloud-based systems, it certainly helps to know the industry leader intimately,… READ THE REST
It's never been easier for creators to come up with new apps for Apple mobile devices. And, if you never thought you'd hear the words 'Apple' and 'easier for creators' together in the same sentence…well, 2020 has generated its fair share of surprising moments. While Apple has been a longtime staple of proprietary software, as… READ THE REST