Note-taking goes digital with these reusable and resourceful Fusion notebooks

Bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds is a lot tougher than it seems. If you write notes on a piece of paper, you carry that paper with you until you need those notes. Generally, if an image, document, or even just information is created in the analog world, somebody literally has to sit down and almost recreate it from scratch if it's going to be accessible to a digital audience.

The Rocketbook Fusion is trying to forever blur those lines and allow the time-honored art of note-taking, sketching, and doodling to live on. And, if it saves a few trees and our environment along the way, it's a win-win.

The Rocketbook Fusion looks like a regular notebook, but inside, users have 42 synthetic pages, ready to be used and reused over and over again. The pages are packed with seven different templates, including everything from basic lined paper to task lists, weekly and monthly planners, pages for sketching, and more.

Using the FriXion pen that comes with the Fusion, all you've got to do is pop the cap and get to writing.The erasable gel pen glides across your page just like a regular paper and pen, allowing users to fill up pages with notes, ideas, equations, drawings, or anything else that drifts through their mind.

But once they're finished, the digital magic kicks in. With the Rocketbook app on your iPhone or Android, you can scan and save your notes directly to your preferred cloud service, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, OneNote, and others.

With your notes nestled safely in the cloud, all it takes is a few swipes with a damp cloth to clear away all your markings and restore the page to its original blank state. That means you can basically hang onto the same notebook for years, infinitely restoring pages for the next session. Instead of tearing out pages and filling landfills with discarded paper, the Fusion eliminates the waste, while ensuring your notes and thoughts are digitally preserved for eternity.

This collection features a pair of Fusion notebooks, including an executive 6" x 8.8" size, as well as a 3.5" x 5.5" mini book. You'll also get two FriXion pens, as well as two microfiber cloths for wiping your pages clean. As part of this offer, the package is $5 off its regular price, down to just $44.99.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

