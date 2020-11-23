The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special redeems the genre

The OG Star Wars Holiday Special was a legendary train wreck. The newly released LEGO special on Disney+ is a wonderful good time.

No drugs, no dopey singing numbers, no cartoon Boba Fett. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special brings back Wookie Life Day with all the LEGO Star Wars sarcasm and trolling you could hope for.

A Star Wars adventure that may as well be treated as canon erupts as the modern era SW gang decides to celebrate Life Day with Chewbacca's family on Kashyyyk. Distracted by some Jedi bullshit BB-8 and Rey take us on a wild adventure, while Poe tries like crazy to screw everything up.