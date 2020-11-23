These 5 highly-rated password managers are on sale for an extra 40% off ahead of Black Friday

How many years has everyone been screaming about password security? Yet, even with all of the warnings, NordPass recently dropped the list of the most common passwords of 2020. And they're the same embarrassing assortment we see every year. The top 5 were: 123456, 123456789, picture1, 12345678, and the perennial favorite–password…sigh.

You're obviously not one of these people. We assume you can't be.

However, password security really isn't a joke. So, if you have any questions about your online protection, do something about it. Right now, you can check out sale prices on five of the best password managers around and apps that can clean up your entire password game, while making sure you never fall prey to online crooks. And, not only are these five elite password managers on sale, you can even take an extra early Black Friday 40% off by using the promo code BFSAVE40 at checkout.

With Sticky, you'll never need to struggle to remember a long or complicated password again.

This award-winning password management and form-filler solution protects your online identity with strong encrypted passwords on each and every one of your accounts, all managed by a single master password known only to you. It even has new biometric authentication features, making this PCMag Editors' Choice pick more secure than ever.

Once you set your master password, Password Boss goes to work, creating iron-clad passwords composed of randomized character strings for maximum security and ultimate peace of mind. This premium version of the popular free app also comes with a host of extra features, including online backups, 2-step verification, and unlimited, secure password sharing. It even allows you to combat data theft by deleting information from lost devices.

One of the all-time deans of online security, NordPass brings that experience as part of their full package of password protection abilities. At the same time, it also handles simple digital business we all face, like auto-filling details in all your online forms and logins. Their hardcore protection is built around the latest security practices and industry standards, including XChaCha20, zero-knowledge architecture, backups, and two-factor authentication.

PC World called Cyclonis a password manager that "simplifies and organizes your online life." Secured by an end-to-end military grade AES-256 bit encryption algorithm, they safely store all your personal, payment, and login information in one highly-protected place. Cyclonis will even assess each of your passwords and give you an estimate of its strength. The user-friendly interface also makes updating and changing passwords incredibly simple.

Since you weren't born to remember passwords, Enpass was. On PCMag's List of the best password managers of 2020, Enpass does it all, creating random, strong passwords while storing all your logins, credit card numbers, bank accounts, licenses, files, documents, and other sensitive information. You can even create multiple password vaults to separate your personal, family, and work data. It can sync to the cloud via all the most popular cloud services, and works on all mobile and desktop devices.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.