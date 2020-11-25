I asked a bot to re-write Ernest Cline's READY PLAYER TWO

It would be an understatement to say that I did not enjoy Ready Player One. Not even a personally-targeted Cory Doctorow reference could save my reading experience from the feeling that I'd been cheated by some ancient demon designed to kill my brain through cheap pandering in an otherwise empty void of masturbatory literary schlock.

(I recognize and respect that many others disagree, and that your mileage may vary. I just felt like I was reading a bad 50 Shades of Grey fanfic aimed at me and my friends.)

Based on the early samples of Ready Player Two that have been floating around the Internet, it has somehow achieved the near-superhuman distinction of somehow being worse.

So I pulled a few paragraphs from the free Amazon sample, and feed them into several different AI text generators to see what they'd come up. And either these AI are sentient, or Ernest Cline is an AI, or the book's just … really not that good.

Here are some of the paragraphs I started with:

And here are some of the results I got:

You can check out more full excerpts over at Medium.

I asked different AI text generators to re-write READY PLAYER TWO [Thom Dunn / Medium]

Image via YouTube