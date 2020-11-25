Movie moments that "F***'d Me Up as a kid!"

Enjoy this brief compendium of horrific moments from movies that kept very young Gen-Xers and Millennials up at night, set perfectly to Queen's Don't Stop Me Now.
Tag yourself: I'm Emil staggering away from the toxic waste tank in Robocop.
The hotly-anticipated, and delayed, Wonder Woman 1984 will finally premiere next month on Christmas Day. A sign of an industry in transition, the movie will be simultaneously released in cinemas and on HBO Max, at no additional cost on top of the monthly subscription fee. READ THE REST
Little White Lies' Luís Azevedo and Jake Cunningham eulogize the phone booth as it appeared on the big screen. "Without one, Superman is just Clark Kent." That moment tickled me when I first saw the film on release day in 1979. What classic phone booth scenes did they miss? One of my favorites is below:… READ THE REST
At least they took the Cool World approach as opposed to risking a Sonic the Hedgehog Situation. However, the PG rating for violence concerns me that it won't be violent enough. From the description: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the… READ THE REST
