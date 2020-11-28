Reporter sidelined after on-air illness

Todd McShay did his normal sideline reporting before the start of the Northweastern-Wisconsin college football game last Saturday, but didn't look quite right. His regularly fluid, concise delivery was choppy and slowed. It was later learned that McShay could not finish the game due to illness, and when you watch the video you can see why. Dude is off.

Todd McShay's opening comments on the Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast. (He was later taken off the broadcast thanks to illness.) pic.twitter.com/ehWKzqXJpN — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 22, 2020

It was never specifyed what sickness McShay was battling, but back in April he missed covering the NFL Draft for ESPN due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.