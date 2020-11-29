How about a bidet? At these Cyber Monday prices, it might finally be time to make the move.

After you come out of your annual turkey coma, you probably don't wake up and think, "I'm gonna buy a bidet today." But if we're being honest, that probably isn't a statement you consider on most days.

However, facts are facts. And among the mountain of offers competing for your holiday season dollars are some pretty stellar deals on a wide assortment of bidet seats. Some are starter units, others have more bells and whistles than a NASA launch, but all are on sale as part of the early Cyber Monday festivities.

Plus, you can slice another 20 percent off the price of each by using the promo code CMSAVE20 when you're making your purchase. Here's to a fresh and clean bathroom experience in 2021, no TP required.

Bidets under $50

The SlimGlow can ease you into the bidet life. It's got a pressure control knob and dual nozzle options for an efficient cleanse that might finally break you of toilet paper once and for all. Plus, it's got a smooth blue night-light to guide you to the bowl when you're half asleep.

This attachment connects easily to your toilet with no electricity or battery power required. The Simplet does connect right to your freshwater, with a pressure control dial which lets you set each level of cleaning yourself. The brass valve and inlet designs are nice touches as well on this cost-conscious model.

Nobody enjoys cleaning the toilet. That's why this attachment tries to help you out with self-cleaning nozzles that spray themselves down before and after each use. In addition to the adjustable nozzle angle with its own lever, this might be the attachment that can get you onboard the bidet train.

Boss Bidet

Since sitting on the throne waiting for the bidet to handle its business is nobody's idea of a good time, these Boss Bidet models get the job done fast. In fact, just 1.3 seconds is all it takes to make you feel refreshed, cleaned, and ready to go. Both the Luxury and Bold models feature three washing modes to clean up everything with no leftover residue, while the Bold also sports stylish brass fixtures that can help class up your bathroom.

Bidets under $100

The Saniwise model features front and rear water self-cleaning nozzles, as well as a massage feature with a wide clean function, cycling both streams for superior cleaning. And with its ultra-slim design, it's still almost as thin as a regular toilet seat.

Easy to install with no confusing buttons to push or knobs to turn, the Slim Zero is one of the best balances of function and price around. Along with the adjustable water pressure, it's also administered at room temperature, which you'll appreciate if you've ever faced any similar cold surprises.

Alpha

One of the big names in bidets, Alpha offers a few different models for every bidet level. The Alpha One V2 is a perfect introduction to using a bidet, including a powerful spray and a leak-free design. It's also built to last, fitting standard elongated toilets with a slow-closing seat and lid that are rated to hold up to 300 pounds safely.

Meanwhile, things take a sizable step up with the Alpha IX Hybrid, including four different wash modes, each with their own water temperature and spray pressure intensity. And built around an advanced hybrid heating system, the ceramic core water heater provides unlimited warm water from start to finish.

Then, you get to the Alpha JX. It brings all the bidet goodies, including tankless water heating for endless warm water, rear and front wash modes, an LED night-light, and a strong air dryer to get you finished fast.

Bidets over $100

No more surprises with this Aim to Wash Smart seat, which serves up a toasty warm heated seat even during the chilly winter months. It's got one-button controls for temperature adjustment of both the water and the seat with LED indicators, plus the warm air dryer can get you dry in under 30 seconds.

This seat brings all the extras, from its wireless remote to the ambient-temperature heated seat, soothing warm water wash, and exclusive technologies like the 3-in-1 nozzle system and the patented enema wash.

Bliss

Seems appropriate to end this collection with a look at a pair of options from the appropriately named Bliss. First, the BB-1700 includes one of Bliss' best new features, a new hybrid heating technology that combines water flow and temperature consistency for a continuous warm and rejuvenating wash.

Meanwhile, the BB-2000 is no slouch either, employing bubble-infused water massages and cleans that put up a soothing, effectual flow for the best possible results. And speaking of clean, the unit's patent-pending hydro-flush technology cleans each nozzle inside-out for maximum hygiene.

