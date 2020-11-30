I bought this Black+Decker Dustbuster cordless vacuum in 2015, and it's the best I've owned. All the other cordless vacs I've owned had batteries that conked out after a year or less, but the battery in this one is still working. It has great suction and is easy to clean, too. It's on sale on Amazon today for a good price.
My favorite cordless vacuum is on sale today
