My favorite cordless vacuum is on sale today

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought this Black+Decker Dustbuster cordless vacuum in 2015, and it's the best I've owned. All the other cordless vacs I've owned had batteries that conked out after a year or less, but the battery in this one is still working. It has great suction and is easy to clean, too. It's on sale on Amazon today for a good price.