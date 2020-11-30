Parallels Pro, Luminar 4, and 10 more amazing Mac apps join this amazing Cyber Monday deal

It's become a tradition in the Boing Boing Store. Just like winter and Santa, every year's end isn't complete without the most tricked-out set of killer Mac apps included in the annual Cyber Monday Mac Bundle.

Last year's assortment was a monster hit, spawning more than 100 5-star reviews from thousands sold. So, of course, The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle ft. Parallels Pro and Luminar 4 is back to start your 2021 off on the right foot, at least when it comes to your Mac.

This year's collection features a dirty dozen Mac apps, each focused on boosting your machine's efficiency while adding a few much-needed new talents to your Mac. No pressure, but this bundle is only available for three weeks, so time is of the essence here.

This bundle's headliner is Parallels Pro, a software staple that usually sells for more on its own than the cost of this entire bundle. With Parallels, Windows programs nestle snugly inside the Mac operating system, allowing thousands of Windows-based apps to run just fine in the Apple environment with no system slowdowns or crashes. If you're a Mac owner who works in a Windows office, or if you're a cross-platform gamer, Parallels melds your worlds together seamlessly.

Meanwhile, the bundle also features another marquee contributor in Luminar 4, a photo editor that rivals some of the best software out there. A multiple award winner, Luminar 4, gets a boost from artificial intelligence to serve up instant enhancement options to improve your photos. While the app has all the image editing capabilities you'd expect, these various filters let users replace the sky, change lighting conditions, and enjoy all kinds of automated image improvements.

And those are just two of the dozen apps included. You'll also get a pair of apps that usually come with monthly subscriptions but are included here for a lifetime of access. With UTalk, you can learn two of their more than 140 different languages; and with Goose VPN, you'll have elite-level protection to stay anonymous and safe online.

The collection also features a PDF editor that makes annotating PDFs easy in PDFpenPro 12, a calendar optimizer in BusyCal 3, and a screen capture tool for easily taking videos of webinars, trainings, or anything else you may want to revisit. You'll also get a mind-mapping tool in eDraw MindMaster, duplicate file finder Gemini 2, and productivity accelerator Dropzone 4 Pro. Plus, there's file manager ForkLift 3 and graphic design helper Art Text 4.

Valued at almost $1,300, the price for the bundle is an extremely affordable $69.99. But for Cyber Monday, you can also take another 40 percent off by using the code CMSAVE40 during checkout. By the time you're done, you'll have only spent $41.99 for all 12 apps.

Prices are subject to change.