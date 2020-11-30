Scott Atlas quits Trump White House coronavirus team to spend more time with the coronavirus

Scott Atlas is out of the White House coronavirus task force. Mister 'Herd Immunity' has resigned, reports CNN:
Dr. Scott Atlas, a highly controversial member of the White House's coronavirus task force, has resigned from his post in the Trump administration, according to a person who works with the task force. Another source close to the task force said on Monday that Atlas' departure comes as welcome news, as his discredited theories will no longer have a seat at the table.The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.