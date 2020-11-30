The Genius Pack is the perfect carry-on when you're ready to travel — and it's now over half off

We'd all love to make the trip home this year for the holidays, but the reality is, that's probably not in the cards for millions right now. But with encouraging signs that a COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021 may be the light at the end of our dark and dreary 2020 tunnel, it isn't too early to start thinking about all those trips you've spent months planning.

That kind of travel requires some serious luggage firepower, so you can adapt to your new road warrior ways with some fresh weaponry like the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On.

Fully funded by backers on Kickstarter, this premium carry-on sized bag is the epitome of traveling light and smart at the same time. Constructed with a 100 percent polycarbonate hardshelled frame, The Genius Pack basically does your packing for you. Interior compartments are all designated for specific categories like dress shirts and pants to socks and underwear to toiletries. With this system, you'll not only know where everything goes, but at a glance you'll always instantly know what you're forgetting.

That helpful system also includes a secluded laundry compartment for dirty clothes, a garment loop for hanging clothes that shouldn't be folded, and compression straps that keep everything tight and secure.

Power needs are also a constant concern for travelers, which is why the Genius Pack has a pair of external USB ports connected to a 10,000mAh power pack. It can not only recharge a smartphone up to four times, it's also fully removable and compliant with airline standards for safe and easy travel. The zippers also latches onto the integrated combination lock, which is also TSA-approved to secure all your items.

Since maneuverability is always a huge travel bag consideration, the Genius Pack has you covered there as well. Weighing in at under 7 pounds, the case features a telescopic handle made of 100 percent aircraft-grade aluminum, reinforced impact-resistant corners, scratch and stain-resistant surfaces, and an eight-wheel array for a clean, effortless glide while moving.

The Genius Pack is also fashion-forward, available in four colors: brushed chrome, hunter green, matte white, and navy. This bag usually retails for $395, but in addition to the regular sale price, you can also take another 20 percent off when you type in the Cyber Monday promo code CMSAVE20 during checkout. That combines to drop your final price down to just $172.79.

