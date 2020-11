Like Uncle Roger, I liberally apply MSG to savory dishes, but this steak dry-aged in pure MSG is next level:

MSG is something used quite often in many restaurants. Today I Dry Aged Steaks with it and the results are insane. After dry aging so many meats I never thought this would happen and here I share with you the results.

What's a little migraine compared to a rocket sled to Flavortown?

Image: youTube / Guga Foods