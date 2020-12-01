Breaking news from CNN late on Tuesday: "The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to a court record unsealed on Tuesday by the chief judge of the DC District Court."
Justice Dept investigating potentially criminal scheme of bribery for Trump presidential pardon
AG Bill Barr says Justice Dept. found no evidence of election fraud that would change outcome
— "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. — Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said the Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in the election that declared Joe Biden the new president of the United… READ THE REST
Scott Atlas quits Trump White House coronavirus team, was 'herd immunity' proponent
• Scott Atlas has resigned from his position in the White House as Donald Trump's special adviser on COVID-19, multiple news agencies report Mister 'Herd Immunity' has resigned, reports CNN: Dr. Scott Atlas, a highly controversial member of the White House's coronavirus task force, has resigned from his post in the Trump administration, according to… READ THE REST
Arizona's Gov. Ducey will get back to you
HE'LL GET BACK TO YOU Reporter Brahm Resnik of Phoenix, AZ NBC 12 News/KPNX TV tweeted this incredible video of Arizona's Republican governor Greg Ducey seeming to blow off an incoming call from the Trump-Pence White House, while the governor is in the process of certifying Arizona's election results for a Biden win, earlier today.… READ THE REST
