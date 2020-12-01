Outraged Georgia election official calls out Trump and GOP on violent threats against election staff: 'This has to stop!'

In the clip below, an outraged Georgia election official condemns threatening, violent rhetoric against election staff by Trump and GOP senators: "Mr. President… senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up — and if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some."

Gabriel Sterling works for the Georgia Secretary of State as a voting implementation manager.

More about the GA official's call to Trump to rein in his MAGA mania here at the Associated Press.

Outraged Georgia election official decries threatening rhetoric against election staff: "Mr. President…senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up—and if you're going to take a position of leadership, SHOW SOME." pic.twitter.com/JeQLRcY0rF — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) December 1, 2020

Outraged Georgia election official decries threatening rhetoric against election staff: "Mr. President…senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up—and if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some." pic.twitter.com/48hxIJn33k — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2020

.@GabrielSterling says a voting machine contractor in Gwinnett County received death threats



He's calling out Trump, Loeffler and Perdue directly over the environment



"This has to stop. We need you to step up. If you're going to take a position of leadership, show some" #gapol pic.twitter.com/uwWc2KgDqs — Emma Hurt (@Emma_Hurt) December 1, 2020

On @KLoeffler @Perduesenate not denouncing unfounded election fraud claims espoused by the president, and threats resulting from that behavior:



"We need you to step up, and if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some. It has to stop."



—@GabrielSterling — Beau Evans (@beauvans) December 1, 2020