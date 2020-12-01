Outraged Georgia election official calls out Trump and GOP on violent threats against election staff: 'This has to stop!'

In the clip below, an outraged Georgia election official condemns threatening, violent rhetoric against election staff by Trump and GOP senators: "Mr. President… senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up — and if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some."
Gabriel Sterling works for the Georgia Secretary of State as a voting implementation manager.
More about the GA official's call to Trump to rein in his MAGA mania here at the Associated Press.