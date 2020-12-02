The Obamas are producing a Netflix comedy series about the Trump administration

Vanity Fair reports that Barack and Michelle Obama are producing a comedy series for Netflix based on Michael Lewis's book The Fifth Risk that documented "the historic chaos and mismanagement that occurred in the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, and Energy during the handoff between the administrations." From Vanity Fair:

The show, titled The G Word With Adam Conover, is a collaboration between the comedian and the former first couple's Higher Ground Productions, based on Michael Lewis's book The Fifth Risk, which was born out of a September 2017 Vanity Fair article[…]

While Obama team members had prepared briefing books for their successors, among the Trump people who showed up to fill the posts, of which there were very few, basically no one was qualified. (You may recall that Trump's first energy secretary, Rick Perry, thought his job entailed overseeing the oil and gas sector, when it actually involved active nuclear warheads.)