Trump wingnuts Sidney Powell and Lin Wood tell Georgia Republican voters to NOT vote in January 5 runoff election

• Sidney Powell: "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure."

• Lin Wood: "Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election?"

A CROWD OF HUNDREDS gathered on Wednesday afternoon at a park in Alpharetta, GA to hear Trump wingnuts like Sidney Powell, the attorney who worked for but has since been disavowed by the Trump campaign, push Trump's phony narrative of a "stolen" election.

Joe Biden won, suck it.

Said Powell just now, to a crowd of supportive MAGAs: "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure."

Powell is telling them NOT TO VOTE in the January 5 runoff election.

Oh yes. They're really that dumb.

Powell: "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure." She wants system of signed paper ballots, no Dominion voting machines. Basically, she's urging Republicans not to vote in the Jan. 5 runoffs. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/vRmJtWmo5n — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 2, 2020

Here's Lin Wood telling Georgia Republicans NOT to vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue next month.



"They have not earned your vote. Don't you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election for god's sake! Fix it! You gotta fix it!" pic.twitter.com/Uvj1QIpqFL — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 2, 2020

Powell is encouraging Republicans in Georgia not to vote unless the state implements a system which is not permitted under the Georgia Constitution, which requires secret ballots.

Lin Wood is there, echoing the same perplexing battle cry to their voters, not to vote.

Lin Wood: "We're not going to vote on Jan. 5 on" the Dominion machines. "If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they've got to earn it" by demanding special session from Kemp. Without that, "they have not earned your vote, don't you give it to them." — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) December 2, 2020

Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell encourages "all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure." She says there shouldn't be a Senate runoff.



She says we need to have voter ID and paper ballots. Georgia has both of those things. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020

Wood says Republicans should withhold their votes from Sens. Perdue and Loeffler unless they publicly endorse these utterly unsubstantiated claims that the Nov. 3 election was rigged. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020