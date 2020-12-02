Trump wingnuts Sidney Powell and Lin Wood tell Georgia Republican voters to NOT vote in January 5 runoff election

• Sidney Powell: "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure."
A CROWD OF HUNDREDS gathered on Wednesday afternoon at a park in Alpharetta, GA to hear Trump wingnuts like Sidney Powell, the attorney who worked for but has since been disavowed by the Trump campaign, push Trump's phony narrative of a "stolen" election.
Joe Biden won, suck it.
Said Powell just now, to a crowd of supportive MAGAs: "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure."
Powell is telling them NOT TO VOTE in the January 5 runoff election.
Oh yes. They're really that dumb.
Powell is encouraging Republicans in Georgia not to vote unless the state implements a system which is not permitted under the Georgia Constitution, which requires secret ballots.
Lin Wood is there, echoing the same perplexing battle cry to their voters, not to vote.