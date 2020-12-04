House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level, MORE Act goes to Senate next (where it will likely die)

Cannabis history was made today in the USA. A majority of the House voted to decriminalize marijuana, the most significant federal legislative development on cannabis policy in 50 years.
By a vote of 228 to 164, the U.S. House of Representatives today passed HR 3884, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act.
The MORE Act would for the first time in the nation's history decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, remove it from the list of federally controlled substances, and expunge federal convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses.
"It is the right thing to do," Rep. Blumenauer, a co-sponsor of the MORE Act said. "For too long, the war on drugs has targeted young people, especially Black people, and rejected the advice of experts."
Now that it has passed, the MORE Act heads to the Senate. It's not likely to pass in the Senate.
In the VERY unlikely event it passes in the Senate, states still get to make their own state laws on cannabis.