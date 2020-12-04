House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level, MORE Act goes to Senate next (where it will likely die)

Cannabis history was made today in the USA. A majority of the House voted to decriminalize marijuana, the most significant federal legislative development on cannabis policy in 50 years.

By a vote of 228 to 164, the U.S. House of Representatives today passed HR 3884, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act.

The MORE Act would for the first time in the nation's history decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, remove it from the list of federally controlled substances, and expunge federal convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses.

"It is the right thing to do," Rep. Blumenauer, a co-sponsor of the MORE Act said. "For too long, the war on drugs has targeted young people, especially Black people, and rejected the advice of experts."

Now that it has passed, the MORE Act heads to the Senate. It's not likely to pass in the Senate.

In the VERY unlikely event it passes in the Senate, states still get to make their own state laws on cannabis.

People of color are 4X more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than White people despite equal usage.



They're also more likely to receive longer & harsher sentences.



The MORE Act takes significant steps to right the wrongs of decades of marijuana criminalization. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 4, 2020

I support the #MOREAct because it accomplishes three very important things: pic.twitter.com/g2HD1K3KOn — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) December 4, 2020

12:19:25 p.m. – #HR3884 – On passage Roll Call 235 – Yea and Nay vote pending. https://t.co/odbWABa1ZN — U.S. House Floor (@HouseFloor) December 4, 2020

The House is voting NOW for the first time to end the federal prohibition of cannabis with H.R. 3884 – the MORE Act – the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) December 4, 2020

Right now there are *4* Republicans voting in favor of the MORE Act. I had 3 on my list who had committed previously to voting for this: @RepMattGaetz @tommcclintock and @DonYoungAK so I'm all curiosity on who the fourth vote is.



Also 1 'no' from Dems so far, also curious! — Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) December 4, 2020

5, count them, 5 Republicans have voted in favor of the #MoreAct so far. 4 Dems have voted against. Don't have those names yet. — Abbie Bennett (@AbbieRBennett) December 4, 2020

@RepConorLamb is a NAY on the MORE Act, one of the 3 Democrats to vote NAY so far. — Jeremy Berke (@jfberke) December 4, 2020