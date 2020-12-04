Time names its first "Kid of the Year"

Congratulations to 15-year-old inventor Gitanjali Rao, who was selected at Time magazine's first-ever Kid of the Year!

"Observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate." That is what the brilliant young scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao told actor and philanthropist Angelina Jolie about her process, over Zoom, from her home in Colorado, during a break in her virtual schooling. Just 15 years old, Rao has been selected from a field of more than 5,000 nominees as TIME's first ever Kid of the Year. She spoke about her astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying, and about her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems the world over.