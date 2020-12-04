Trump toadies Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie added to Defense Business Board after Pentagon purge

Donald Trump and his administration have effectively enacted a purge in the Defense Department, in the last 45 days of his term.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced that two of Trump's longtime loyalists, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, have been appointed to the department's Defense Business Board.

Neither Lewandowski nor Bossie have any Defense experience. Or business experience. Unless you count MAGA grifting?

Members who were suddenly removed from a related board, the Defense Policy Board, include two secretaries of state: Madeline Albright & Henry Kissinger.

SCOOP: In the latest purge, members of the Defense Business Board were abruptly fired on Friday. W/ @jacqklimas @dlippman https://t.co/Tq2iyQIGtI — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) December 4, 2020

Full new list as released by Pentagon: Henry Dreifus, Robert McMahon, Cory Mills, Bill Bruner, Christopher Shank, Joseph Schmidt, Keary Miller, Alan Weh, Earl Matthews, Corey Lewandowski & David Bossie. — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 4, 2020

The White House removed nine members of the Pentagon's Defense Business Board on Friday and installed people loyal to President Donald Trump in their place, including presidential allies Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.https://t.co/lUjUnz0X8l — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 4, 2020

Purge continues at the Pentagon with Trump team abruptly firing Defense Business Board members, installing Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, as multiple retired military Trump supporters like Mike Flynn and Scott O'Grady call for martial law and overthrowing election. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) December 4, 2020

In a move that drags partisanship into the Pentagon again, the Trump administration just named Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie among new appointees to the Defense Business Board. pic.twitter.com/5rNq8NFDAA — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 4, 2020