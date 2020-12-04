Trump toadies Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie added to Defense Business Board after Pentagon purge

Donald Trump and his administration have effectively enacted a purge in the Defense Department, in the last 45 days of his term.
On Friday, the Pentagon announced that two of Trump's longtime loyalists, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, have been appointed to the department's Defense Business Board.
Neither Lewandowski nor Bossie have any Defense experience. Or business experience. Unless you count MAGA grifting?
Members who were suddenly removed from a related board, the Defense Policy Board, include two secretaries of state: Madeline Albright & Henry Kissinger.