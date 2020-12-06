Rudy tests positive

Rob Beschizza

Outgoing president Donald Trump Sr. today announced that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus. Giuliani, 76—perpetually traveling, rarely wearing a mask, and limited in his ability to social distance—is only the latest of many Trump staffers to get COVID, including Giuliani's own son, Andrew. Rudy has been central to legal efforts to overturn Trump's election defeat, but must now go into isolation while he recovers or dies.