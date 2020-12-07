This guy can jump onto raw eggs without breaking them

Lan Guangping is a street performer from China. He has figured out how to jump almost a meter off the ground onto raw eggs without breaking them.
Here's a little background on how that's possible:
Image: YouTube / CCTV English
