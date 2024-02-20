Clip from 1974 featuring man attempting to prove his ability to jump on eggs and human noses without breaking them

Here's a British TV clip from 1974 featuring a man named Tony McKay who is attempting to prove that he has the ability to jump on eggs and human noses without breaking them. To demonstrate his point, he repeatedly jumps over two eggs, but explains to the audience that he is in fact jumping on them. He explains that he is "skimming" the eggs as he jumps.

Although his feet don't ever seem to make contact with the eggs, he assures us at the end of the clip that the unbroken eggs have definitely been jumped on. Although we don't get to see McKay demonstrate this trick on noses, this clip says everything one needs to know about his special talent.

