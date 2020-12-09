Pantone picks two 2021 Colors of the Year: 'Illuminating' yellow, and 'Ultimate Gray'

Two of Pantone's 2021 colors of the year: "Illuminating," and "Ultimate Grey."
More at Pantone's 2021 colors of the year site.
Two of Pantone's 2021 colors of the year: "Illuminating," and "Ultimate Grey."
More at Pantone's 2021 colors of the year site.
The Sigil Engine translates your intentions into sigils, graphical symbols used in magick and other occult practices to help achieve a desired outcome. Artists Darragh Mason and David Tidman created the site as an exploration of "technomancy," the use of technology for magickal purposes. I got a kick out of their FAQ that includes such… READ THE REST
This rare, original Futuro home in Christchurch, New Zealand is up for sale. The good news is you can ship it anywhere! (Unfortunately, it doesn't fly on its own though.) No price is listed. Designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen, there were fewer than 100 of these prefab tiny homes (50 square meters) were constructed… READ THE REST
"The Map" looks at the history of the famed MTA subway map in New York City and describes their process in creating a live map that shows train locations, temporary reroutes, and other real-time updates. I was very pleased to see the clip from The Warriors, because that is what I think of when I… READ THE REST
Everybody needs some little stocking stuffers ready to go at a moment's notice. Whether they're genuinely filling out that stocking hung by the fireplace or you just need a fun White Elephant gift for your virtual office party, not one of these 25 items are over $25. Yet, each is cool enough that your giftee… READ THE REST
In the age of COVID, Zoom meetings, and digital commerce, it's never been more crucial for a business or brand to have a strong, impactful web presence. Knowing how to build one is not simple, which is likely one of the reasons why web development is expected to be among the fastest-growing job sectors over… READ THE REST
There's never a bad time to be a gamer. But in the season when two next-level gaming systems both drop…well, it's a time for gamers to revel in their obsession. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have both been released (if you can find them), and the mania is at a fever pitch. Heck,… READ THE REST