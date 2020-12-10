Nintendo: How to deal with difficult customers

If you sold Nintendo products in the early 1990s, you likely were audience to this delightful customer service training video. And yes, that's Dr. Phlox (aka John Billingsley) in the taped eyeglasses.

"In many cases, customers simply failed to follow the simple directions packaged with their product."

Times change, but people don't.

Also worth noting, someone thinking a Game Boy is broken when actually the contrast knob is just turned all the way down still results in great eBay and garage sale deals for vintage gaming geeks.