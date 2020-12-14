December 5, 2020, in Opelousas, Louisiana: "My Roomba kept cutting off and I didn't know why. So I decided to watch it and this is what I discovered!" [Video Link]
Clever dog annoyed by robot vacuum noise turns off Roomba all by himself
