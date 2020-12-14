DHS, State, and NIH join list of 5 (and counting) federal agencies confirmed hacked in massive Russian cyberespionage campaign

Washington Post reporter Ellen Nakashima writes late Monday night, "The State Department and NIH join list of federal agencies — now five — hacked in major Russian cyberespionage campaign. And their number is expected to grow."

Weird how Donald Trump has said nothing about this massive and growing hack of the United States government, right?

From her report with Craig Timberg at the Washington Post:

The Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the National Institutes of Health on Monday joined the list of known victims of a months-long, highly sophisticated digital spying operation by Russia whose damage remains uncertain but is presumed to be extensive, experts say. The list of victims of the cyberespionage, which already included the Treasury and Commerce departments, is expected to grow and to include more federal agencies and numerous private companies, said officials and others familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it is under investigation. SolarWinds, the maker of widely used network-management software that the Russians manipulated to enable their intrusions, reported in a federal securities filing Monday that "fewer than 18,000" of its customers may have been affected. That's a small slice of the company's more than 300,000 customers worldwide, including the Pentagon and the White House, but still represents a large number of important networks. Russia has denied any role in the intrusions. (…) The State Department, which was hacked by the same Russian spy service in 2014, declined to comment Monday. The NIH could not be reached Monday evening for comment.

New: Inside the deepening crisis consuming the federal govt as agencies scramble to figure out if they've been hacked.



"This is probably going to be one of the most consequential cyberattacks in U.S. history," a U.S. official told me.https://t.co/CqPCmbnOpM pic.twitter.com/P8MztzFdHV — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) December 15, 2020

SVR breaches: it's never just one. Once you see one, you know there's a bunch just hiding in the vents and wainscoting and you're going to have to tent the place — Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) December 15, 2020