Ex-cop investigating "election fraud" arrested after ramming van and threatening driver

Steve Hotze, a wealthy Republican donor, was so desperate to find evidence of voter fraud in Harris County, Texas, that he tasked investigators with looking for it. One of them, an ex-cop, rammed a van he thought was loaded with "illegal" ballots. But it was not, and the ex-cop is now in jail.

Mark Aguirre was working on behalf of a powerful Republican megadonor's group to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud when, in October, he allegedly pulled a gun on a man described by the Harris County district attorney's office as an "innocent and ordinary" air conditioner repairman. Aguirre was arrested Tuesday, according to the Harris County district attorney's office.

Here's Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg: "He crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime, and we are lucky no one was killed. His alleged investigation was backward from the start – first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened."

Everyone seems to know that MAGA is going to melt down in January when it sinks in that Trump isn't going to be president anymore.

But what everyone doesn't know is that the meltdown will have a budget.