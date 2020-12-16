These puzzles, games, and DIY kits will have both kids and adults building their own fun

Whether you're 6 or 60, we all need some fun diversions from time to time. There are always easy time-killers like video games around, but sometimes you want something a little more tactile and engaging, which is where this assortment of fun puzzles, games, and DIY kits come in.

Build it yourself

Is it a puzzle – or is it an electronics project? It's both, as this ingenious collection of components can be put together to create your own customizable Bluetooth speaker. And, it doesn't just work only one way. With no tools required, you can design and build your speaker just the way you want.

You can build interesting shapes, make cool desk art, play classic marble games, or invent games of your own with marble-sized Mega Nanodots, which are futuristic marbles made out of high-grade ceramic magnets. With the magnetic game board, you can create your own chess set and play – or just craft little structures with one of the coolest fidget toys around.

Explore how circuits work and build some exciting models with this DIY circuit kit. With a handful of modules and easy-to-follow instruction, builders use paper on top of a steel sheet using a conductive ink pen to literally draw your circuits and make them come to life. Blinking lights, beeping buzzers, whirling motors – it's all a lot easier than you think.

Everybody is getting into 3D printing – and with this user-friendly resin printer, you can jump in with both feet. Create your own 3D designs, then let this printer bring them to life or download a pre-loaded design from the web, and let the SparkMaker do its thing. At this price, it's the perfect introduction to this wildly popular new pastime.

Robots everywhere

This introduction to robotics, electronics, and programming leads to the creation of your own PiCar-V, an open-source robotic car built from a Raspberry Pi microcomputer. Once you've got the car constructed, you can program it to follow a set path, go toward a light source, or just not run into things.

This is just the way to start getting young children comfortable with coding. With more than 120 puzzles featuring different themes and backgrounds, kids instinctively use creative thinking and some budding computing skills to guide 12 fun robot toys through various games. There are even games here for kids as young as 4 years old to start getting the programming bug.

With 70 parts and 180 electronic components, novice robotics engineers can build seven robots, each with their own cool designs and moving parts. If you never thought you could create your own robot, this puzzle-slash-science project-slash-exercise in mad genius might just change your mind.

For kids who are already thinking about having their own cars someday, this fun kit will help them build one that actually drives itself. They get the mechanical experience of crafting the vehicle into one piece, and then the artificial intelligence comes into play to show just how much technology impacts how we get from place to place.

For the big kids

Kickstarter fans ate this game up, but be warned – it's not for kids. Players act out 1-minute improv roleplays of wild scenarios, all to score points by impressing the judges. And, this is the adults-only version of the game, so… you've probably got an idea of what you can expect when you assemble the right crowd.

It's like Jenga – only with some added adult twists and turns you'd never expect. These 48 wooden blocks each come with unique games and tasks to ensure a group a fun night of booze, embarrassment, and tall tales.

Part stress-reliever, part fidget toy, the Flux is based around the magnetic principle called Lenz's Law and its bizarre effects on a solid metal ring and a super-strong magnet ball. No batteries, no electronics required…yet it will still fascinate. Leave it on your desk and you've got a conversation-starter every time.

If golf and beer pong had a baby, it would be PutterBall. This set gives you everything you need to lay out this 12-foot putting surface, grab a club and battle all challengers, both indoors and out. It's super-portable and even a great way to have fun while you're socially distancing at the same time.

Play 18 holes on some of the world's best golf courses right from your living room. Hook it up to your TV and the PhiGolf sensors translate your actual golf swing into the game, offering the experience of a real-life round virtually. This is a true golf simulator that can make you feel like you're on hundreds of great courses all around the world.

Take to the sky

Here's how to turn a 6 to 10-year-old kid into a drone creator. This DIY kit uses building blocks to craft a working, hands-on drone that teaches youngsters about the properties of aerodynamics and load balancing…among other things. It's also an insane amount of fun to fly.

Now, even the paper airplanes are getting smart. The Bluetooth module in this frame attaches to the paper airplane you build, and turns the craft into a high-tech aerial stunt plane, capable of doing loops, barrel rolls, hammerheads, and more. It's built from heavy-duty carbon fiber to survive your crash, and it flies up to 10 minutes on a single charge.

