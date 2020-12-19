With CuriosityStream, you get educated and entertained – right now, it's 40% off

Why is the sky blue? How do birds fly? How were swear words invented if we're not allowed to say them?

If you've ever been a parent to or anywhere within a 100 foot radius of an inquisitive kid, then that's only the slimmest sample of the questions that might get posed to you on a daily basis. And, as annoying as it can become, asking those kinds of questions is the cornerstone of how we all understand everything.

Albert Einstein claimed he didn't have any special abilities. He was simply an inquisitive individual, he said. Curiosity is why humanity has reached its current position – and with a service like CuriosityStream, you can satisfy that curiosity 24/7/365 with answers from some of the best teachers in the world.

CuriosityStream is a streaming service created by John Hendricks, the media titan who founded the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, and several other outlets of educational programming. CuriosityStream features thousands of documentaries, TV series, and award-winning originals, all designed to showcase humankind's greatest achievements from technology, society, and travel to science, nature, and history.

From David Attenborough's Light On Earth exploring the mystery of bioluminescence to discovering new areas of ancient Pompeii in Pompeii: Disaster Street to exploring how our brains work in What is Reality? with David Eagleman, the library of titles is as vast of curiosity itself.

Whether you want to explore Mars or travel back to ancient civilizations, there's a stockpile of HD-quality viewing options to help you explore any intellectual interest you have. Subscribers can either surf through mountains of films and TV shows in various categories, or allow CuriosityStream to set them up with personalized suggestions based on what sparks your imagination. They even bring a full roster of kid-centric programming to the table so that that kid who has to know everything can…well, know everything.

Access to the CuriosityStream archives is easy from any of your primary sources, from a laptop to your mobile phone or tablet, or even directly to your web-enabled TV.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to the CuriosityStream HD plan is regularly $250, but with this current deal, it's over $100 off, down to only $149.99.