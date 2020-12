In this over 30 minute installment of Star Wars Explained, host Alex runs through a dizzying array of Easter eggs, fan service, and explanations of how characters and scenes from season 2 of The Mandalorian relate to season 1, the Star Wars movies, the animated series, comic books, and novels. There's a wealth of information here for both deep lore nerds and those (like myself) who are unfamiliar with the extended Star Wars universe.

Image: Screengrab